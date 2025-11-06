HC Wainwright Issues Negative Estimate for BCRX Earnings

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citizens Jmp cut their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $7.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $11.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 1.09.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.91 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other news, Director Theresa Heggie sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $595,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 65,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,145.52. This represents a 51.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 326.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 8,109 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

