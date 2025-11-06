Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Lowered to $60.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

NYSE:O traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.55. The company had a trading volume of 396,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,506,039. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $51.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.90. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $50.71 and a twelve month high of $61.08.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Realty Income has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.250-4.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $664,730.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 19,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,920.73. The trade was a 36.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 142.4% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 586.1% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

