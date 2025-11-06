CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Wedbush

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $75.00 price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.06.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $56.34 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $78.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.89.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.18. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 20.05% and a negative net margin of 1,229.43%.The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.49) earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was up 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 50,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $3,456,279.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 254,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,262,789.91. This trade represents a 16.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $71,661.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 83,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,554,573.20. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 56,213 shares of company stock valued at $3,810,458 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $216,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

