Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases Shares of 51,163 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 51,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,588,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.5% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, New Insight Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the first quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors now owns 7,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $371.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

NYSE:TSM opened at $293.96 on Thursday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12 month low of $134.25 and a 12 month high of $311.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $277.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 43.72%.The company had revenue of $32.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.97%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

