Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $29.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 162.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZVRA. Wall Street Zen downgraded Zevra Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Zevra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Zevra Therapeutics Trading Down 9.3%

Zevra Therapeutics stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.14. 455,961 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,034,969. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.19 and a 12 month high of $13.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.51 and a beta of 1.49.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Zevra Therapeutics had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 112.40%. The company had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.64 million. Analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Zevra Therapeutics

In related news, Director John B. Bode purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $45,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,200. This represents a 12.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil F. Mcfarlane sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $210,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 222,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,402,213.12. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,958,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,253,000 after buying an additional 740,584 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 82.4% during the first quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 649,495 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 924.6% in the first quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 683,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 616,370 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,168,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,720,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,615,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,571,000 after purchasing an additional 476,032 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

