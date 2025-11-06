Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Barclays

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $127.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EMR. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $146.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.72.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.56. 218,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,065,346. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.48 and a 200 day moving average of $129.32. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $150.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 14.92%. On average, analysts predict that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $692,000. CORDA Investment Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,173,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 17,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 716,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after buying an additional 11,097 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 916,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,503,000 after buying an additional 48,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

