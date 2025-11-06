Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.56.

Molson Coors Beverage stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.16. The company had a trading volume of 200,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,455,789. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Molson Coors Beverage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.360-5.360 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlTi Global Inc. raised its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 8.0% in the third quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 108,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 2.8% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,879.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 121,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 115,080 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 7,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Poehling Capital Management INC. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 78.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

