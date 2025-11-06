Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $28.50 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 106.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on KRNT. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 price objective on Kornit Digital and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Kornit Digital stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $12.60. 44,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,159. Kornit Digital has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The company has a market cap of $564.24 million, a PE ratio of -50.22 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 5.43%.The firm had revenue of $53.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Kornit Digital has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 191,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 30.5% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 166,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 39,012 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Kornit Digital by 64.2% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kornit Digital by 169.5% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 789,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,662,000 after buying an additional 496,754 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.