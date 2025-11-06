Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $8.72 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 186.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,625 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 11,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in Caterpillar by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $594.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $408.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.94.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This trade represents a 25.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Donald J. Umpleby III sold 17,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.29, for a total value of $8,673,808.14. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 448,173 shares in the company, valued at $226,457,335.17. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,985 shares of company stock valued at $25,559,300. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $569.33 on Thursday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $596.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.84.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

