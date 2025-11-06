Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Acquired by Ethos Financial Group LLC

Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 78,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,792 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.2% of Ethos Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Ethos Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $14,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $187.32 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $192.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.88.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

