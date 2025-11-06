Souders Financial Advisors Trims Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Souders Financial Advisors trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,348 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 143,342 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,405,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 55,407 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,536,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. The trade was a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.9%

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $124.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $110.86 and a 52 week high of $141.23. The company has a market capitalization of $216.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.