Souders Financial Advisors Reduces Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Souders Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,207,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,583,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,873,000 after acquiring an additional 242,799 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 704.0% in the 1st quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 142,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,690,000 after acquiring an additional 125,171 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,949,000 after acquiring an additional 25,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SpringVest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of PM opened at $148.47 on Thursday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.12 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $231.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.54.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 9.33%.The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.52%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Articles

