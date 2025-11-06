Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Trading Down 31.6% Following Analyst Downgrade

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 31.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$0.05 to C$0.01. TD Securities currently has a sell rating on the stock. Corus Entertainment traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 5,794,825 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,752% from the average session volume of 203,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of C$0.08.

Get Corus Entertainment alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Stock Performance

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.03, a P/E/G ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.56.

(Get Free Report)

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company that operates in the diversified media industry. The company has two business segments, which includes television, and radio. The television business segment has a portfolio of television channels. The radio business segment controls a number of stations that cater to both the music, news, and talk radio markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corus Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corus Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.