Souders Financial Advisors Purchases 176 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in GE Vernova were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GE Vernova by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $559.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.90 billion, a PE ratio of 91.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $605.04 and its 200 day moving average is $546.45. GE Vernova Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.25 and a fifty-two week high of $677.29.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 17.07%. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 16.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $690.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $475.00 price objective on GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Glj Research raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $702.00 to $758.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on GE Vernova from $670.00 to $658.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 7,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,705,800. The trade was a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

