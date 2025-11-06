Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Sets New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Zai Lab Limited Unsponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $22.46 and last traded at $22.3370, with a volume of 106986 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.80.

The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.11). Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 27.32% and a negative net margin of 49.68%. Zai Lab has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZLAB. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.35.

Insider Transactions at Zai Lab

In other Zai Lab news, CFO Yajing Chen sold 4,096 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $139,304.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 16,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,041.08. This trade represents a 19.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 50,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $1,737,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 536,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,654,059.88. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 161,802 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,695 in the last ninety days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at $110,000. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at $222,000. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the first quarter valued at $225,000. 41.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zai Lab Stock Down 8.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.15.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

Further Reading

