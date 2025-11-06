EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

EVE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVEX opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.46, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. EVE has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of EVE in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EVE from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on EVE from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of EVE in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVEX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in EVE during the second quarter worth about $326,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EVE by 167.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 32,868 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in EVE during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in EVE by 71.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 25,257 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in EVE during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

EVE Company Profile

Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

