Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Sets New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $396.89 and last traded at $383.3220, with a volume of 282118 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $362.60.

The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 64.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $363.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $300,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 983 shares in the company, valued at $358,795. This represents a 45.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total transaction of $1,068,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,903.52. This represents a 24.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,661,109. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at approximately $368,575,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 128.9% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 866,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,989,000 after acquiring an additional 488,262 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 720.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 399,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,638,000 after acquiring an additional 350,662 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 7,730.3% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 354,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,851,000 after buying an additional 350,261 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 294.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 429,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,664,000 after buying an additional 320,627 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 4.0%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $348.64 and its 200 day moving average is $330.06. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

