SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Strong Earnings

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $358.94 and last traded at $379.7530, with a volume of 75675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.07.

The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $83.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.08 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 32.15%.The business’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on SiTime from $260.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of SiTime in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on SiTime from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SiTime in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on SiTime from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SiTime has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $292.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 2,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total transaction of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 451,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,655,152. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.75, for a total value of $695,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 90,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,957,847.75. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 34,867 shares of company stock valued at $9,168,213 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SiTime

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 190.3% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiTime during the second quarter worth $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in SiTime during the third quarter worth $47,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SiTime by 3,220.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 27.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.38. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -108.50 and a beta of 2.36.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

