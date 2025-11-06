Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $33.45 and last traded at $32.4950, with a volume of 2722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.41.

The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.19. Thermon Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.89%.Thermon Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Thermon Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.15 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on THR. Wall Street Zen lowered Thermon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Thermon Group has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thermon Group

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC increased its stake in Thermon Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 50,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. increased its stake in Thermon Group by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 307,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after buying an additional 60,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Thermon Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermon Group Trading Up 10.6%

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States and Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers heat tracing products, such as electric heat tracing cables, steam heating solutions, controls, monitoring and software, instrumentation, project services, industrial heating and filtration solutions, temporary electrical power distribution and lighting, and other products and services.

Featured Stories

