Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 4,092 Shares of Citigroup Inc. $C

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up 1.2% of Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 179.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334,038 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $578,100,000. Amundi grew its holdings in Citigroup by 78.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026,268 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Citigroup by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,769 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2,230.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,630,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517,459 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citigroup from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.63.

Citigroup stock opened at $101.71 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $187.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.32.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

