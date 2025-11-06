Plato Gold (CVE:PGC) Trading Down 28.6% – What’s Next?

Plato Gold Corp. (CVE:PGC – Get Free Report) fell 28.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 115,225 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 62,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Plato Gold Stock Down 28.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of -0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.

Plato Gold Company Profile

Plato Gold Corp., an exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of gold and rare mineral properties in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

