Vulcan Energy Resources (LON:VUL) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vulcan Energy Resources (LON:VUL – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 287 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.09% from the company’s current price.

Vulcan Energy Resources Stock Performance

Shares of VUL opened at GBX 241 on Wednesday. Vulcan Energy Resources has a 1 year low of GBX 205 and a 1 year high of GBX 260.

