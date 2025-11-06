Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB Holdings Boosted by Regimen Wealth LLC

Regimen Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1,194.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 400,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Regimen Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Regimen Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $21,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.25. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.09.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

