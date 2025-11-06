Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) Increases Dividend to C$0.24 Per Share

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 25.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This is a 103.4% increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

Cameco has a dividend payout ratio of 7.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cameco to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $95.42 on Thursday. Cameco has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $110.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.70. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 109.67 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 1st quarter worth about $2,131,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,133,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,141,000 after buying an additional 77,081 shares during the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 42,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 14,154 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 40,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 48,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

