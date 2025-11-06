Q4 EPS Forecast for IDEXX Laboratories Decreased by Analyst

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for IDEXX Laboratories in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 3rd. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Clark now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.92. The consensus estimate for IDEXX Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $11.93 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ FY2028 earnings at $18.10 EPS.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $675.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 target price (up previously from $510.00) on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, August 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $785.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $710.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $720.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $356.14 and a fifty-two week high of $735.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $642.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $575.17. The company has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.97, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.26. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 64.42% and a net margin of 24.41%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. IDEXX Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.810-13.010 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 5.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,999,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% in the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 43.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan lifted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 19.7% in the third quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 2,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.33, for a total transaction of $1,415,710.71. Following the sale, the director directly owned 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,600.46. This trade represents a 89.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sharon E. Underberg sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.60, for a total value of $3,551,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 6,156 shares in the company, valued at $4,011,249.60. This trade represents a 46.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,243 shares of company stock valued at $6,018,650. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.