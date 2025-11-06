OneAscent Family Office LLC Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

OneAscent Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. OneAscent Family Office LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 96,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 121,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 26,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 240.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $251.56 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Honeywell International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $271.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.63.

HON opened at $197.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The stock has a market cap of $125.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 15.07%.The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

