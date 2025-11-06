Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Sold by Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

VB stock opened at $253.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.93.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

