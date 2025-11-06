OneAscent Family Office LLC Invests $316,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

OneAscent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Obermeyer Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. Obermeyer Wealth Partners now owns 129,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,430 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 154,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares during the period. Virtus Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtus Family Office LLC now owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Mustard Seed Financial LLC now owns 115,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,171,000 after buying an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day moving average of $79.36. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $80.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2974 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

