Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) versus Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Financial Contrast

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) and Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Hanmi Financial has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sierra Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Sierra Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Hanmi Financial pays out 45.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Sierra Bancorp pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hanmi Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Sierra Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial $259.79 million 3.11 $62.20 million $2.39 11.21 Sierra Bancorp $141.18 million 2.71 $40.56 million $2.87 10.03

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Sierra Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Hanmi Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Sierra Bancorp. Sierra Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanmi Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hanmi Financial and Sierra Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanmi Financial 0 3 2 1 2.67 Sierra Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50

Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.42%. Sierra Bancorp has a consensus price target of $34.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.81%. Given Sierra Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sierra Bancorp is more favorable than Hanmi Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of Sierra Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Sierra Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial 16.53% 9.59% 0.93% Sierra Bancorp 19.70% 11.21% 1.09%

Summary

Sierra Bancorp beats Hanmi Financial on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit; and international finance and trade services and products, such as letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, it offers small business administration loans for business purposes, which comprise owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing, as well as equipment lease financing. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts. The company's loan products include agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage loans. It also offers automated teller machines; electronic point-of-sale payment alternatives; online and automated telephone banking services; and remote deposit capture and automated payroll services for business customers. Sierra Bancorp was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Porterville, California.

