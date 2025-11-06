Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 966 Shares of S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 1.3% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Divergent Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,568,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,562,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $975,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $635.00 to $615.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $612.38.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $497.28 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $504.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.03. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $427.14 and a 1 year high of $579.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.93%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

