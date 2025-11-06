Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Lowers Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA lessened its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,122 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 2.0% of Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $18,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTU. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,890,282,000 after acquiring an additional 36,513 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,733,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,841,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,130,718,000 after acquiring an additional 82,419 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 1.1% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 41,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Intuit by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 46,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,821,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research lowered Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $791.82.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $655.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $669.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $704.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $351,779.71. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. This represents a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.