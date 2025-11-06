Summit Creek Advisors LLC Has $8.80 Million Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. $TREX

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,865 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,909 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $8,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Trex by 31.1% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Trex by 331.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 66,733 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 51,269 shares during the period. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 300,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trex by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,722,606 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,675,000 after purchasing an additional 121,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TREX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Trex in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $61.00 target price on shares of Trex and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $63.00 target price on Trex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.53.

Trex Stock Performance

NYSE TREX opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. Trex Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $80.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average of $57.51.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $285.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.74 million. Trex had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 16.53%.Trex’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Trex has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

