Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 29.600-30.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 29.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $20.6 billion-$21.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.7 billion. Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 29.600-30.400 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $735.00 to $845.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $831.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $794.35.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PH

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH stock opened at $774.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $97.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $755.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $709.53. Parker-Hannifin has a 52 week low of $488.45 and a 52 week high of $792.53.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 4,361 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.66, for a total value of $3,195,130.26. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,612,499.20. This trade represents a 24.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert W. Malone sold 2,257 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.66, for a total transaction of $1,649,099.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,286,051.56. This represents a 27.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,356,566. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth $38,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Curi Capital LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.