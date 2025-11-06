Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 591,393 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,039,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591,393 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $374,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 324.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 152.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $64.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $68.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.81.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

