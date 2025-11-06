Quaero Capital S.A. Acquires Shares of 1,034 American Tower Corporation $AMT

Quaero Capital S.A. acquired a new stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in American Tower by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of American Tower by 86.0% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 180.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 512.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, Director Eugene F. Reilly acquired 5,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,274.11. This trade represents a 4,114.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $231.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $249.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower stock opened at $179.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $190.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.09. The stock has a market cap of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $234.33.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.63%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.