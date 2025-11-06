Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Verum Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% during the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 3,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% during the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Yukon Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the second quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WFC shares. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $86.96 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.06. The firm has a market cap of $278.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.61%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

