Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HSBC Analyst Says

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities researchers at HSBC from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush set a $200.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.66.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $189.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 2.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.97 and a 200 day moving average of $152.92. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.55 and a 1 year high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $149,112.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 62,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,572,395.93. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 36,048 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.35, for a total value of $5,708,200.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 307,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,687,874.50. The trade was a 10.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,307,457,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,543,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,432,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,216 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $520,232,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,879,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097,629 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

