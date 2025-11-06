Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Raymond James Financial

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by analysts at Raymond James Financial from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities set a $63.00 price target on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KGI Securities raised Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Performance

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $42.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.55. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $66.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.25.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.460-0.540 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $1,755,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 21,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,461.60. The trade was a 64.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,486.32. This trade represents a 19.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,890,950. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 16.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.9% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 46.0% in the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.