HORAN Wealth LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company $DE

HORAN Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 52.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,686,000 after purchasing an additional 136,224 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
DE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $542.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on Deere & Company from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.72.
Deere & Company Stock Performance
DE opened at $473.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $387.03 and a 1-year high of $533.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $466.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.01.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 33.87%.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
