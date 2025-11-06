Washington Trust Bank Lowers Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Washington Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth $688,000. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 130.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 32,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,923,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,795,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADP opened at $259.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $286.93 and a 200 day moving average of $300.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.16 and a twelve month high of $329.93. The firm has a market cap of $104.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 70.63% and a net margin of 19.79%.The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price target for the company. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total value of $177,249.30. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,622.90. This trade represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the sale, the vice president owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,891.17. This trade represents a 10.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

