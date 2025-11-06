Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA Shares Purchased by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEA. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 69,173 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 585,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,351,000 after acquiring an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.47.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.