Linde PLC $LIN Shares Sold by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $2,097,793,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Linde by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,407,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,092,000 after buying an additional 1,523,702 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Linde by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,511,751,000 after buying an additional 1,182,157 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Linde in the 1st quarter worth about $233,405,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Linde by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,600,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,470,284,000 after buying an additional 453,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Linde from $535.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $516.00 target price on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.83.

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ LIN opened at $418.23 on Thursday. Linde PLC has a 1 year low of $408.65 and a 1 year high of $486.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $461.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.76. The company has a market cap of $195.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.19%.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

