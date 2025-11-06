13,092 Shares in Shopify Inc. $SHOP Purchased by Washington Trust Bank

Washington Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,092 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 5,231,257 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $603,425,000 after acquiring an additional 218,829 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Shopify by 171.3% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 423,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,827,000 after purchasing an additional 267,271 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 9.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 400,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,185,000 after purchasing an additional 35,113 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 13.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,049,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $582,461,000 after purchasing an additional 605,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $120.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday. Phillip Securities downgraded Shopify from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shopify from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.89.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOP opened at $162.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $211.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.29. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.84 and a 52-week high of $182.19.

Shopify (NASDAQ:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 16.65%. Shopify has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

