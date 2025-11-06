HORAN Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

HORAN Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,710,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 289.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 93,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after purchasing an additional 69,173 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiser Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 585,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after purchasing an additional 25,814 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of VEA opened at $60.70 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $61.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

