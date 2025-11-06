iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR Shares Acquired by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HORAN Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $687,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7,143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 889,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after purchasing an additional 877,237 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Financial LLC now owns 18,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 103,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 57,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of IJR stock opened at $118.55 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.14.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

