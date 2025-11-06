Paladin Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Paladin Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Paladin Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 309,400 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 343.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

SCHD stock opened at $26.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $68.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

