OR Royalties Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:OR)

OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.

OR Royalties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. OR Royalties has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OR Royalties to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

OR Royalties Stock Performance

NYSE:OR opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. OR Royalties has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $42.25.

About OR Royalties

OR Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. OR Royalties had a net margin of 35.25% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $71.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.85 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OR Royalties will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

