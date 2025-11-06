OR Royalties Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:OR)

OR Royalties Inc. (NYSE:OR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st.
OR Royalties has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. OR Royalties has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OR Royalties to earn $0.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.
OR Royalties Stock Performance
NYSE:OR opened at $31.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.78. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. OR Royalties has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $42.25.
About OR Royalties
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company’s primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.
