FY2028 Earnings Estimate for Energy Fuels Issued By B. Riley

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Free Report) (NASDAQ:UUUU) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Energy Fuels in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is $0.19 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Energy Fuels’ FY2029 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Separately, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of TSE EFR opened at C$22.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 18.01, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of C$4.59 and a 12 month high of C$38.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$23.52 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.49 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, Director James Birks Bovaird sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.47, for a total transaction of C$204,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 148,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,031,910.22. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. Also, Director Dennis Higgs sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.75, for a total transaction of C$44,375.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 207,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,690,491.25. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their position. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Fuels is the largest uranium producer in the U.S. and holds more production capacity and uranium resources than any other U.S. producer. The Company also produces vanadium. Headquartered in Colorado Energy Fuels holds three of Americas key uranium production centers: the White Mesa Mill in Utah the Nichols Ranch ISR Facility in Wyoming and the Alta Mesa ISR Facility in Texas.

