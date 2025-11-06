UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Upgraded by Royal Bank Of Canada to Outperform Rating

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a $128.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UMB Financial from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings raised UMB Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on UMB Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.20.

UMB Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $107.16 on Thursday. UMB Financial has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $129.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.01 and a 200 day moving average of $109.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.75.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.22. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 16.01%.The company had revenue of $678.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. UMB Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total value of $139,984.85. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,776.99. The trade was a 10.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $164,832.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,671.92. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders bought 683 shares of company stock worth $75,961 and sold 22,145 shares worth $2,578,583. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in UMB Financial by 4,840.0% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in UMB Financial by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

