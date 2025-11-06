NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th.

NewJersey Resources has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. NewJersey Resources has a payout ratio of 60.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NewJersey Resources to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.9%.

NewJersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NJR stock opened at $44.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.39. NewJersey Resources has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NewJersey Resources

NewJersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $912.32 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that NewJersey Resources will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NewJersey Resources by 43.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 22,805 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NewJersey Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NewJersey Resources by 6.5% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,971,000 after buying an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in NewJersey Resources by 7.7% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

NewJersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

